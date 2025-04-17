Invesco Ltd. Has $43.14 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 124,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Murphy Oil worth $43,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

NYSE MUR opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $46.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

