Invesco Ltd. Has $43.27 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,401,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 761,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $43,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. This represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

