Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.91% of Addus HomeCare worth $43,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

ADUS stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

