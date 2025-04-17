Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 222,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.00% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $36,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

