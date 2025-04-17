Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,371,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $36,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after buying an additional 701,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $15,631,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,617,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $250,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,398,150.70. The trade was a 0.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $232,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,461 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,686.76. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $2,327,660 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

