Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $40,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.
LTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
