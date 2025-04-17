Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Trip.com Group worth $42,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.