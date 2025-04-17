Invesco Ltd. Purchases 14,997 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,313,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $37,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,427,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 474,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 210,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,895,000 after buying an additional 317,776 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 219,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 99,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $7.79 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

