Invesco Ltd. Purchases 268,971 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 268,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $34,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CTRE stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 169.62%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

