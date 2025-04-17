Invesco Ltd. Purchases 40,099 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Balchem worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Balchem by 26.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $161.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.89. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $137.69 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCPC

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.