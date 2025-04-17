Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $40,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.92. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $96,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,536.96. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. This trade represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,251,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

