Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,309,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $307.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $308.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.