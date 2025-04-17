Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $33,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 140,707 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BYD opened at $64.86 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.