Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $39,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $307.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.00 and a 52 week high of $377.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.26.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,114.20. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $116,328.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,235.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $12,168,079. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDGL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

