Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.85% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $35,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,163,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,915,000 after buying an additional 576,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,748,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 658,617 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,593,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 128,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,983 shares in the last quarter.

SHLS opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $9.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,500.21. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

