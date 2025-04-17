Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $35,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,293,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,836,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,644,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,041,000 after buying an additional 356,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,983,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,430,000 after acquiring an additional 310,449 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.43.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $196.88 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.06.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

