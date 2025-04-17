Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 529,788 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.66% of Hello Group worth $40,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

