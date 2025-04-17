Invesco Ltd. Sells 171,370 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,370 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.60% of SiriusPoint worth $42,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPNT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SiriusPoint in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,257,989.68. The trade was a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

