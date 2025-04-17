Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,843 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of First Financial Bankshares worth $38,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $16,937,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

