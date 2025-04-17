Invesco Ltd. Sells 250,986 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250,986 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.05% of M/I Homes worth $38,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,674,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,779,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 45.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.99.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

