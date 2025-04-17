Invesco Ltd. Sells 280,948 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280,948 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Primerica worth $37,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Primerica by 108.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $307.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.66.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

