Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,376 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $35,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.