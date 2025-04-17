Invesco Ltd. Sells 38,680 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $42,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $205.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.26 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

