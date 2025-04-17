Invesco Ltd. Sells 439,643 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 439,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $43,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.51. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Garth Graham bought 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares in the company, valued at $835,813.25. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.