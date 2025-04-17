Invesco Ltd. Sells 45,490 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $35,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 123,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827.30. This represents a 89.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,014.74. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,268. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

