Invesco Ltd. Sells 55,877 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $38,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CFR opened at $111.44 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.