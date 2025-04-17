Invesco Ltd. Sells 62,883 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Liberty Broadband worth $42,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

