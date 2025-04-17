Invesco Ltd. Sells 756,714 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Amdocs worth $33,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 113,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

