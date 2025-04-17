Invesco Ltd. Sells 90,356 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $43,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $164.70 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $141.72 and a one year high of $219.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

