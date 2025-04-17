Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
