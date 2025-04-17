Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.