Investcorp India Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCA) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.62% of Investcorp India Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

