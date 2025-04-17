iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after buying an additional 674,168 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

