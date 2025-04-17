KeyCorp Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.
Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems
In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,823,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 130,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
