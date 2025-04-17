KeyCorp Has Negative Outlook for PPG Industries Q2 Earnings

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPG. Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

