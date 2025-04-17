Kooth (LON:KOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.97) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Kooth in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Kooth Stock Performance

Shares of Kooth stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.71. Kooth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kooth will post 12.9798903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kooth Company Profile

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

