Kooth (LON:KOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.97) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Kooth in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Kooth Stock Performance
Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kooth will post 12.9798903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kooth Company Profile
At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.
