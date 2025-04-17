Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

NVDA opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

