Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Krystal Biotech worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of KRYS opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.75. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

