Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Landstar System worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $54,088,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 1,207.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after purchasing an additional 271,417 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $8,463,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.30. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

