Leede Financial Issues Pessimistic Outlook for THTX Earnings

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Theratechnologies in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THTX. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Research Capitl raised shares of Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of THTX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 29.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

