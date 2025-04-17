Leerink Partnrs Estimates Biogen’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.15.

Biogen stock opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. Biogen has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

