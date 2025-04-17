Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 10,189 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 406,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 354,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

