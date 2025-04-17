Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,636 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

