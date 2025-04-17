Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,931,000 after buying an additional 6,383,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,546,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 616,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,406,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,354,000 after purchasing an additional 168,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,716 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.24. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

