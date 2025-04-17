Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,298 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Hamilton Lane worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 84.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,488,000 after acquiring an additional 112,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $2,397,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 4.5 %

HLNE opened at $135.05 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average is $162.91.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

