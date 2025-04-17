Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 563,330 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.43% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 1,153,819 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,658,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,689,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

