Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rambus were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Rambus Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $69.15.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,952 shares of company stock worth $6,447,055 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.