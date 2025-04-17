Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Essent Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of ESNT opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.13%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

