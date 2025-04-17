Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Vail Resorts worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $137.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.21%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

