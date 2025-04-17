Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of ICU Medical worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 15.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ICU Medical by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.86. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

