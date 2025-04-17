Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.99% of Lindsay worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $140.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LNN. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

